India’s spin lineup for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka to be decided in Galle

India’s only warm-up game ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on August 15 ended in dramatic fashion with Mohammed Siraj blasting three consecutive sixes to help cross the finish line. While the visitors found answers to most questions, one dilemma they would face is the spin combination that would play in the series opener.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled 18 overs in the first innings but did not bowl in the second innings, whereas Saransh Jain delivered 15 overs in the match.

Addressing the issue at the end of the game, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said that each of the spinners was unique and a decision on who plays would be taken after reaching Galle.

“I think that call will be taken only once we reach Galle. But all four spinners have that uniqueness. We have got experience with Jaddu. We have got, you know, great accuracy levels with Manav Suthar,” Bahutule said after the match.

Sairaj Bahutule, spin bowling coach of India, during press conference after the Day 3 of the warm-up match between Sri Lanka XI and India at the NCC Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka. (BCCI/Creimas Photo) Sairaj Bahutule, spin bowling coach of India, during press conference after the Day 3 of the warm-up match between Sri Lanka XI and India at the NCC Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

“And, obviously, Saransh has got experience. He has performed really well in domestic cricket. And that is how he has earned his spot. And that experience will help us in making the decision if it is needed. And Kuldeep, being a wrist spinner, it always helps to have a wrist spinner in the side so that there is variety. And, you know, all four bowlers are looking forward to the Test match. So, we will decide only once we reach Galle,” he added.

Bahutule also said that Kuldeep did not bowl in the second innings because he wanted to take a break and understand his body better.

“Kuldeep bowled almost 20 overs in the match — 18 in the match and about two-three overs before the game also. He had a very good outing, and he just wanted to take a break in terms of just understanding how his body is. And the rest of the spinners got that opportunity and they bowled their overs. One bowled 14, Manav bowled about 14-15 overs, Jaddu bowled about 14-15 overs. So, they got a very good outing. They understood how the pitch reacts, and I think it was a great preparation for them,” he said.

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Shubman Gill did not take any part in the warm-up fixture until the last session on the third day, when he made 44 runs from 54 balls. Bahutule said that his absence from the first two days was only a precautionary measure.

“I think it was just a precaution more than anything else. And he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day. And I think everything, the way he batted in the second innings, was again flawless. And he is very much ready for the Test match,” he said.

The match also saw some of India’s lower-order batsmen like Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain get valuable batting time. Bahutule stressed that India was looking to give confidence to them to get better.

“There is a process. All the lower-order bowlers, who basically bat in the lower order, their contribution will always be very useful to achieve a good total in the Test match. And that is the entire process. We are encouraging them to bat as much as possible in the nets and see how they can contribute towards the team score,” he said.