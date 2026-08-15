India put two years of spin trouble behind on dominant Day 1 in Sri Lanka

Day One at Galle belonged to India. While it was Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten maiden century that stood at the forefront of India’s domination, after they elected to bat first on a pitch expected to wear down and bring spinners more into play as the game progresses, more than the total of 288 for 2 they ended on, what would give India more comfort is the approach their batsmen took. Against spinners, a tribe that has caused them all sorts of problems over the last two years, they showed they can find a way to dominate.

Coming into the Test against a Sri Lanka side depleted in batting, the only real challenge for India was how their own batsmen would handle the questions posed by the hosts’ spinners. In Prabath Jayasuriya, they faced a left-arm spinner relentless in the questions he asks. On a day he sent down 24 overs, he had just one wicket to show for it, that of captain Shubman Gill, who again showed the willingness to use his feet and come down the track, but was undone by Jayasuriya’s change of pace and dip, which left him nowhere close to the pitch of the ball. That dismissal was the only one Sri Lanka’s attack could manage after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out in the first hour, in a mix-up with KL Rahul. Rahul went on to anchor a composed, unbeaten 77 before retiring hurt. Until that run-out, it was Jaiswal who had given India a steady start, the pair scoring at over four runs an over in the first hour.