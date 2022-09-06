India-Sri Lanka Playing XI tip-off: R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik for Rishabh Pant, Praveen Jayawickrama for Asitha Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Match Probable Playing XIs: Having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in their opening game. On the other hand, it would be a must win scenario for India after losing to their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan🇱🇰 skipper, @dasunshanaka1 talks about his thoughts going into the crucial game against India🇮🇳 and also touches upon how the team is prepared to handle the pressure in close encounters💪#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyforEpic #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Ed1lekQETM — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 5, 2022

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant in India’s playing XI, while left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama might replace Asitha Fernando in Sri Lanka XI. The other selection talking point will be about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will bring in Axar Patel in place of Deepak Hooda. Against Pakistan, India went with five bowlers, and it backfired.

R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal

With three left-handed batters in Sri Lanka’s middle over, it would be unlikely that India will go with two leg-spinners. Ravi Bishnoi grabbed his opportunity in the big match against Pakistan. He ended up with 1/26 in his four overs, including the big fish Babar Azam wicket. In the last five T20Is, Bishnoi has bagged 11 wickets. On the contrary senior pro Yuzvdendra Chahal has looked out colour in the Asia Cup. He has picked up two wickets in three matches.

With Sri Lanka’s middle-order having three left-handed batters, the Indian team management might give veteran R Ashwin can replace out of form pacer Yuzvendra Chahal. The veteran spinner has also fared quite well against Sri Lanka in the past – 9 matches, 13 wickets, with an economy of 4.91.

Karthik in for Pant

With the intense debate over Rishabh Pant versus Dinesh Karthik in the team, the management gave a go to the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter in the expense of the Delhi Capitals skipper. Dinesh Karthik didn’t get to bat much in the first two games.

💬💬 “We have a healthy team environment and I’d like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same,” @imVkohli on the team morale 👍#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/nvJ3jA3kNs — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2022

The sixth bower dilemma

In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department. India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. The five-bowler theory also makes Hardik’s four overs more critical. Axar Patel, who is a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, can be brought into the playing eleven in place of Deepak Hooda to lend more balance. Axar’s last international outings in the West Indies will also give the captain the confidence to include him.

Sri Lanka might pick an extra spinner

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz has troubled the India batters and Sri Lanka team management can play left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama in place of erratic Asitha Fernando. However, they already have off-spinner Dilshan Madushanka was used late in the powerplay in the game against Afghanistan. But the Indian top-order’s struggle against left-arm pace in recent times could mean an early introduction against KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to head

India have won 17 and lost only seven matches, with one no-result, in T20Is against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

Teams batting second have found more success, even in chasing big totals. Both teams would prefer to chase under the lights.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Report

Advertisement

The weather will be very warm with a high of 36 degree Celsius. The night will not be much cooler, which reduces the chances of dew playing a role in the chase.

India vs Sri Lanka Predicted XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

Advertisement

India vs Sri Lanka Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal