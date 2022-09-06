scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

India-Sri Lanka Playing XI tip-off: R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik for Rishabh Pant, Praveen Jayawickrama for Asitha Fernando

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Praveen Jayawickrama for the second Asia Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2022, India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI: R Ashwin (left) and Dinesh Karthik might play for India against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Match Probable Playing XIs: Having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in their opening game. On the other hand, it would be a must win scenario for India after losing to their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant in India’s playing XI, while left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama might replace Asitha Fernando in Sri Lanka XI. The other selection talking point will be about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will bring in Axar Patel in place of Deepak Hooda. Against Pakistan, India went with five bowlers, and it backfired.

R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal

With three left-handed batters in Sri Lanka’s middle over, it would be unlikely that India will go with two leg-spinners. Ravi Bishnoi grabbed his opportunity in the big match against Pakistan. He ended up with 1/26 in his four overs, including the big fish Babar Azam wicket. In the last five T20Is, Bishnoi has bagged 11 wickets. On the contrary senior pro Yuzvdendra Chahal has looked out colour in the Asia Cup. He has picked up two wickets in three matches.

With Sri Lanka’s middle-order having three left-handed batters, the Indian team management might give veteran R Ashwin can replace out of form pacer Yuzvendra Chahal. The veteran spinner has also fared quite well against Sri Lanka in the past – 9 matches, 13 wickets, with an economy of 4.91.

Karthik in for Pant

With the intense debate over Rishabh Pant versus Dinesh Karthik in the team, the management gave a go to the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter in the expense of the Delhi Capitals skipper. Dinesh Karthik didn’t get to bat much in the first two games.

The sixth bower dilemma

In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department. India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. The five-bowler theory also makes Hardik’s four overs more critical. Axar Patel, who is a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, can be brought into the playing eleven in place of Deepak Hooda to lend more balance. Axar’s last international outings in the West Indies will also give the captain the confidence to include him.

Sri Lanka might pick an extra spinner

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz has troubled the India batters and Sri Lanka team management can play left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama in place of erratic Asitha Fernando. However, they already have off-spinner Dilshan Madushanka was used late in the powerplay in the game against Afghanistan. But the Indian top-order’s struggle against left-arm pace in recent times could mean an early introduction against KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to head

India have won 17 and lost only seven matches, with one no-result, in T20Is against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

Teams batting second have found more success, even in chasing big totals. Both teams would prefer to chase under the lights.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Report

Advertisement

The weather will be very warm with a high of 36 degree Celsius. The night will not be much cooler, which reduces the chances of dew playing a role in the chase.

India vs Sri Lanka Predicted XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

India vs Sri Lanka Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:29:18 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: One more Special CAP round to be conducted for First Year Junior College admission

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Germany remembers Israel’s 1972 Munich Games victims 50 years later
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 06: Latest News