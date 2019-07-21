‘Few changes in white-ball teams, as expected but a few misses too’ in India’s squad selection for Windies tour

The much-awaited selection meeting for the upcoming West Indies tour took place on Sunday and the squad for all three formats was announced. The selection meeting for the West Indies tour was hyped ever since India exited the World Cup, following their 18-run loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

After the much-awaited selection meeting held by the chief selector, MSK Prasad revealed the squads for the three formats of India’s tour of West Indies, Twitter got buzzing. Virat Kohli is to lead the team in all the formats despite earlier speculations, while Hardik Pandya has been rested. along with MS Dhoni who has chosen to spend time with his regiment.

In absence of MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant has been included for all the three formats as the wicketkeeper, along with Wriddhiman Saha for the Test matches. KL Rahul has also found his name in the squad sheet, unlike the teenager Shubman Gill.

Mayank Agarwal and Hanumana Vihari have earned call-ups to the Test squad, where Ajinkya Rahane has been named the vice-captain. Meanwhile, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and Prithvi Shaw have been ruled out of the tournament due to their sustained injuries.

I hope the selectors make it clear who the no 1 keeper for the tests is. Saha is clearly the better keeper, was the incumbent when injured. But if Pant is the keeper they want to go with, there is little to be gained by having Saha hanging around. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 21, 2019

Few changes in the white ball teams, as expected but a few misses too. #IndvsWI — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) July 21, 2019

Good to see MSK Prasad say we will put all speculations to rest. The teams actually show no panic and also shows there is a road map in place. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 21, 2019

Good to see both Shreyas Iyer and @im_manishpandey back in India colors. Both players with immense talent and ability should clearly grab this opportunity. @BCCI #WestIndies — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 21, 2019

Very disappointed with #ShubmanGill exclusion !! This is the right time to blood him in and tell him 2023 is going to be yours !! Happy for #ShreyasIyer (Always in my XI) . Otherwise good job by the selectors !! #Bcci — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 21, 2019

I haven’t seen any press release from the bcci saying shikar is fit it only says he will be available for selection and the same is with vijayshankar but why different yardsticks — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 21, 2019

Glad that bumrah and Hardik have been rested.Thought bhuvi needed to be as well. I am not sure if he is in his elements. Have felt this since the IPL itself.#INDvWI — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 21, 2019

As with all great players, Dhoni must be left free to play as long as he wants to. But like with all players, it is the selectors who must take a call on his future as an India player. But this call must emerge from discussion with Dhoni. The greats command that respect. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 21, 2019

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings. A Dream come true 🙏🏻 Keep supporting https://t.co/317CFCpzpt — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) July 21, 2019

Earlier, BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday announced the squad that will travel to West Indies for the upcoming series, which starts from August 3. Virat Kohli, who was earlier speculated not to be a part of the team, will lead the side in all the three formats.