‘Few changes in white-ball teams, as expected but a few misses too’ in India’s squad selection for Windies tour

While Virat Kohli will lead the team in the West Indies tour in a Dhoni-less squad in the tour of West Indies, Hardik Pandya has been rested and Shikhar Dhawan called back to the international circuit.

India will look to bounce back from their World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in their tour of West Indies (File Photo)

The much-awaited selection meeting for the upcoming West Indies tour took place on Sunday and the squad for all three formats was announced. The selection meeting for the West Indies tour was hyped ever since India exited the World Cup, following their 18-run loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

After the much-awaited selection meeting held by the chief selector, MSK Prasad revealed the squads for the three formats of India’s tour of West Indies, Twitter got buzzing. Virat Kohli is to lead the team in all the formats despite earlier speculations, while Hardik Pandya has been rested. along with MS Dhoni who has chosen to spend time with his regiment.

In absence of MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant has been included for all the three formats as the wicketkeeper, along with Wriddhiman Saha for the Test matches. KL Rahul has also found his name in the squad sheet, unlike the teenager Shubman Gill.

Mayank Agarwal and Hanumana Vihari have earned call-ups to the Test squad, where Ajinkya Rahane has been named the vice-captain. Meanwhile, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and Prithvi Shaw have been ruled out of the tournament due to their sustained injuries.

Earlier, BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday announced the squad that will travel to West Indies for the upcoming series, which starts from August 3. Virat Kohli, who was earlier speculated not to be a part of the team, will lead the side in all the three formats.

