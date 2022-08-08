India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli & KL Rahul return; Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for selection

India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 which will begin on August 27 and conclude on September 11.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have made a return to the side while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan miss out. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against West Indies due to COVID-19, has recuperated from sports hernia surgery and is back as vice-captain.

The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy on seven occasions. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B.

Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Three players Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.