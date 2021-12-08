India Squad for South Africa Series: Rohit Sharma named ODI captain, Virat Kohli to lead in Tests

India Squad for South Africa Series: The All India senior selection committee met on Wednesday and picked an 18-member squad for the Test series against South Africa. The selection committee headed by former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma along with Debashish Mohanty and Abey Kuruvilla also announced the decision to name Rohit Sharma as the new ODI and T20I captain going forward. Rohit Sharma also replaces Ajinkya Rahane as India’s Test vice-captain.

India will be locking horns with South Africa in 3 Tests and 3 ODIs. There were speculations that India will not travel to South Africa amid the Omicron scare but BCCI has put an end to all the rumours and gave a green signal to the Indian tour of South Africa.

The Test team is as follows: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

More to follow…