Tuesday, January 19, 2021
India’s squad for first two Tests vs England: Hardik, Virat, Ishant return; Prithvi Shaw dropped

India Squad, Players List for England Test Series 2021: Shahbaz Nadeem, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rahul Chahar are among standbys.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 19, 2021 8:13:17 pm
india vs england test squadIn this file photo, India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. (AP Photo)

India Squad for England Test Series: The newly assembled All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Tuesday to pick the squad for the first two Test matches to be played at Chennai against England. The committee headed by former India cricketer Chetan Sharma, had regular India captain Virat Kohli in attendance (virtually).

Kohli, who headed back to India on a paternity leave after the Adelaide Test, was named in the 18-man squad along with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the final Test in Brisbane against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

The squad was named only for the first two Tests of the four-match series, starting on February 5 in Chennai.

Senior pacer Ishant had missed the Australia tour due to the side strain he suffered during the IPL in the UAE while Pandya only played the ODIs and T20Is Down Under.

Tamil Nadu paceman T Natarajan was dropped as the selection panel added Axar Patel, a left-arm spinner and useful batsman down the order, to the squad as he would be more effective to counter England on Indian pitches.

The team is as follows: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

India schedule for England series.

The Committee also picked five net bowlers and five players as standbys.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: K S Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal

Moments to cherish: India’s remarkable 3-wicket win in Brisbane to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
