India announce squad for WTC final, England Tests

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 20-man Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/emyM8fsibi — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

KL Rahul, who had a recent appendicitis surgery, and Wriddhiman Saha, who tested positive for Covid-19, have both been named in the 20-man squad, both subject to clearing their fitness tests.

Among standby players, Arzan Nagwaswalla, a bowler from Gujarat, has been named for the first time.

Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw are among those who continue to miss out on the Test squad. Among bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav are two notable absentees from the squad.

Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.