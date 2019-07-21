India squad for West Indies tour 2019: Virat Kohli to lead MS Dhoni-less India on West Indies tour, Hardik Pandya rested

India Squad, Players List for West Indies Tour 2019: BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday announced the squad that will travel to West Indies for the upcoming series, which starts from August 3. Virat Kohli, who was earlier to speculated not to be a part of the team, will lead the side.

While allrounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tournament, Jasprit Bumrah will only be available for the Tests. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, who has recovered completely after sustaining an injury on his thumb, returns to the international circuit.

Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini are the new faces that have been included in the squad for the limited-overs.

Dinesh Karthik, who failed to make an impact in the recently-concluded World Cup, was left out from the squad. MS Dhoni also will not travel with the team and as per reports that the former India skipper has decided to spend the next two months with his regiment.

Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also returns to the international circuit after a gap of over a year. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been included in the Test squad along with Rishabh Pant.

The series starts with Men In Blue playing three T20Is, which will be followed by ODIs and Test. It’s a one-month long tour with the final Test starting on August 30.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Friday but was postponed following Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) directive that the chairman of the panel, instead of BCCI secretary, will convene it.

The selection committee will take the series as an opportunity to groom the youngsters and would also look to solve their no 4 conundrum.

Team India’s weak middle-order and lack of depth in the batting unit was exposed on numerous occasions during the recently-concluded World Cup. The Virat Kohli-side were eliminated from the showpiece event after going down against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav