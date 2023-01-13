India name squads for New Zealand series: Prithvi Shaw named in T20I side, KL Rahul & Axar Patel unavailable

India squad for New Zealand series: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday announced the India squad for the upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand at home that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is and will begin on January 18 and conclude on February 1.

Prithvi Shaw makes a return in the T20I team while KS Bharat was named as wicketkeeper for the ODI squad.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the T20I side which has a familiar group of players. However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will only be present in the ODI squad.

KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.

Advertisement

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.