Monday, Oct 31, 2022

India announce squad for New Zealand, Bangladesh: Pandya to captain in T20Is, Yash Dayal gets maiden call up for BAN

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand.

The first T20I against NZ will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the squads for India’s upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday.

Team India will dive headfirst into the New Zealand series, shortly after the T20 World Cup ends. They will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively.

Hardik Pandya will captain the T20 side for the New Zealand T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI squad. Speedster Umran Malik has been included in both the squads against the Black Caps while Shahbaz Ahmed finds his place in the ODI squad.

Against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma will be back to captain the side for the ODI as well as the Test series while batter Rahul Tripathi is included in the ODI squad. Meanwhile, pacer Yash Dayal earned his maiden India call up for the ODIs against the Bangla Tigers.

Squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for NZ ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 07:03:01 pm
