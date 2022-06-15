India Squad for Ireland tour: Hardik Pandya named captain, Suryakumar Yadav returns

Updated: June 15, 2022 9:45:59 pm
India Squad for Ireland tour: Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of Team India’s squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland later this month. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Pandya’s deputy as the vice-captain of the side. Suryakumar Yadav will be making a return from injury while Sanju Samson has also been recalled. VVS Laxman will lead the coaching staff for the tour.
The only new face in the side is right-hand batter Rahul Tripathi, who was rewarded for his stellar batting during this edition of IPL where he scored more than 400 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-