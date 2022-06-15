India Squad for Ireland tour: Hardik Pandya named captain, Suryakumar Yadav returns

India Squad for Ireland tour: Hardik Pandya was named as the captain of Team India’s squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland later this month. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Pandya’s deputy as the vice-captain of the side. Suryakumar Yadav will be making a return from injury while Sanju Samson has also been recalled. VVS Laxman will lead the coaching staff for the tour.