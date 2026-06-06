India Squad for Ireland, England Series 2026 Announcement Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer expected to lead Indian side

India Squad for Ireland, England: Follow all the live updates

India T20, ODI Squad For Ireland, England Series 2026 Announcement LIVE: Ajit Agarkar and Co. will select the squad for the T20Is against Ireland and England on Saturday. One of the highlights of the announcement will be the selection of the teenager, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Apart from that, this paper earlier reported that Suryakumar Yadav will be axed from his role, and Shreyas Iyer is expected to attend the selection meeting and lead the side going forward.