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India Squad for Ireland, England Series 2026 Announcement Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer expected to lead Indian side

India Squad for Ireland, England Series 2026 Announcement LIVE Updates: The Indian Express gives all the updates of the squads for India's tour of Ireland and England white-ball series

By: Sports Desk
June 6, 2026 11:02 AM IST
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IND vs IREIndia Squad for Ireland, England: Follow all the live updates

India T20, ODI Squad For Ireland, England Series 2026 Announcement LIVE: Ajit Agarkar and Co. will select the squad for the T20Is against Ireland and England on Saturday. One of the highlights of the announcement will be the selection of the teenager, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Apart from that, this paper earlier reported that Suryakumar Yadav will be axed from his role, and Shreyas Iyer is expected to attend the selection meeting and lead the side going forward.

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“Iyer will be formally declared captain on Saturday, and he will lead the Indian T20I team in Ireland and England. The selection committee sent their new captain’s name to the Indian board’s decision makers, and they approved Iyer as the new skipper,” a source in the Indian board stated.

Due to a crowded middle order, 31-year-old Shreyas Iyer has been unable to break into the Indian T20I playing XI since December 2023, remaining on the bench even during his squad recall for the pre-World Cup series against New Zealand.

Follow all the live updates of squad selection

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Follow all the live updates on India's squad selection for the tour of Ireland and England

11:02 (IST)06 Jun 2026

India squad selection for Ireland and England tours Live Updates: SKY out, Iyer in

The BCCI hasn't officially announced it but our man Devendra Pandey has. Suryakumar Yadav's time as India captain, and possibly as an India player, is done. Shreyas Iyer was asked to attend the selection meeting, he is set to be unveiled as the new India T20I captain.

10:52 (IST)06 Jun 2026

India squad selection for Ireland and England tours Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

So, there could be a new India captain and a farewell to the one who is incumbent officially. Also, there could be a new kid in the senior team today, one who is probably the most famous teenager in the world at the moment. A lot could happen today and a lot is already happening in Mullanpur. Stay tuned for more updates.

Suryakumar Yadav: The entertainer who lost the script

On the magical March night in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar thought his long long loss of form would be forgotten by those celebrating the historic win. (AP Photo)

Less than three months after captaining India to a T20 World Cup victory, Suryakumar Yadav faces the sudden prospect of losing both his leadership role and his spot in the team. While he lacks the traditional charisma and gravitas of legendary Indian captains like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, he stands out as a unique, daring batting innovator who revolutionized the sport by scoring in areas no other Indian batsman had ventured. Ultimately, the text sets up a deeper exploration of his legacy, questioning whether this stark contrast between an unconventional captain and a one-of-a-kind batsman truly captures the essence of his cricket story. (Read more from Sandeep Dwivedi)

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