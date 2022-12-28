scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and tri-series in South Africa announced

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on February 10, with India set to begin their campaign on February 12 against Pakistan in Cape Town.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India will play a tri-series tournament that will begin from January 19.
The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced India’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on February 26.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. Pooja Vastrakar’s has also been included in the squad but her participation will be subject to fitness, the BCCI release stated. Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey also found a spot in the World Cup squad.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 20:46 IST
