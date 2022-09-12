scorecardresearch
India name 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby

India squad for T20 World Cup 2022: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday assembled for a meeting and revealed India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal Patel are back in the side while Mohd. Shami has been named as standby along with Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar. Ravindra Jadeja has not been included in the T20 World Cup squad as he’s still recovering from injury.

The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia will start from October 16 and India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23. The two players, who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Before the World Cup, Team India will be locking horns against Australia in a three-match T20I series starting from September 20 at Mohali. Also, the home series against South Africa will start from September 28.

