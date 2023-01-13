scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

India squad for Australia Test series: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan included, Jadeja’s inclusion subject to fitness

India squad for Australia Test series: Ishan Kishan, who is yet to get a game in the longest format, has also been included in the squad.

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot. (PTI Photo)
India squad for Australia Test series: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan included, Jadeja’s inclusion subject to fitness
India squad for Australia Test series: India’s Test squad for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar trophy against Australia has been announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday.

32-year-old Suryakumar Yadav, who is uncapped in Test cricket, has been selected in India’s squad.

Ishan Kishan, who is yet to get a game in the longest format, has also been included in the squad. He joins KS Bharat as the keepers in the team.

Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

The tour, which will begin in Nagpur from the February 9, will also be the last edition of the 4-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 22:47 IST
