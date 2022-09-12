scorecardresearch
India squad for Australia, South Africa series: Shami, Deepak Chahar find a place

India squad for Australia, South Africa series: The selectors have considered Mohammed Shami in the T20 scheme of things.

india squad for aus, sa seriesIndia squad for Australia, South Africa series.

India squad for Australia, South Africa series: India is scheduled to play two three-match T20 series against Australia and South Africa at home before it flies out to Australia for which the All-India Senior Selection Committee announced squads for the upcoming home series against the Kangaroos and the Proteas. While the series against Australia begins on September 20 at Mohali, the one against South Africa will kickstart from September 28.

The selectors have considered Mohammed Shami in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event and is also among the four stand-bys who will go to Australia.

Shami wasn’t directly picked for the World T20 as he hasn’t played any cricket after England series and the upcoming six T20Is will give Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma chance to check out his rhythm and bowling at the death.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa and as a result, Bhuvneshwar will miss the South Africa series while Hardik and Arshdeep will skip the Australia series.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

