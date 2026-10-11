‘India should go past managing Shivam Dube…’: Varun Aaron

Shivam Dube has been the choice the Indian think tank made in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Whenever the Mumbai-based all-rounder played under Suryakumar Yadav, he received regular bowling and was sometimes even used to open the bowling. However, things have not always gone to plan for Dube under Shreyas Iyer. After Dube’s performance in the third game, where he conceded 30 runs from just two overs and scored 7(10) with the bat, former Indian cricketer Varun Aaron said that India should look past him.

“Look, I think India should go past managing Shivam Dube because he has played for a long time for India. He’s gotten a long rope when it comes to his bowling, so he has to step up his bowling at this point,” Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo.