‘India should go past managing Shivam Dube…’: Varun Aaron

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Shivam Dube has been the choice the Indian think tank made in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Whenever the Mumbai-based all-rounder played under Suryakumar Yadav, he received regular bowling and was sometimes even used to open the bowling. However, things have not always gone to plan for Dube under Shreyas Iyer. After Dube’s performance in the third game, where he conceded 30 runs from just two overs and scored 7(10) with the bat, former Indian cricketer Varun Aaron said that India should look past him.
“Look, I think India should go past managing Shivam Dube because he has played for a long time for India. He’s gotten a long rope when it comes to his bowling, so he has to step up his bowling at this point,” Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo.
Dube, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, opened the bowling in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 when the former was impressive not only with his pace but also his accuracy.
“The Indian team has shown a lot of belief in him. Yes, he bowled a great first spell in that Asia Cup. That was a long time ago, but he has to keep continuing to evolve because, In T20Is, he’s India’s No. 1 all-rounder when Hardik Pandya is not playing.”
The former Indian pacer also urged India to make changes by bringing Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav into the side.
“Reddy definitely has to feature. I think India’s waiting to go 2-1 in the series to play Reddy so they have their assurance that they just have to win one game to close the series. Reddy could feature in the last two T20Is, that’s how I look at it. I would want India to go with the same playing XI. Maybe think about horses for courses depending on the wicket change. Prince Yadav could be in the conversation if you were to go that way.”
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