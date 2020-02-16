Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Must Read

India set to play day-night Test in Australia: Reports

India had declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 16, 2020 4:07:13 pm
India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour. (AP)

The Indian cricket team are all set to play a day-night Test during their upcoming tour of Australia later this year.

“India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying on condition of anonymity.

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens. Last month Indian captain Virat Kohli had asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia.

On the eve of India’s three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, “We’re ready and up for the challenge – whether it’s Gabba, Perth… it doesn’t matter to us. It’s become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we’re open to playing day-night Tests.”

Earlier, India declined Australia’s offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.

With day-night match seen as a possible answer to Test cricket’s dwindling attendances, Australia had been hoping that India will agree to play one game at the Gabba this year.

A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation met top BCCI officials on the sidelines of a limited-overs series in January with the day-night Test figuring on the agenda.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mayank Agarwal gets cake on his face for his 29th birthday in Hamilton
Mayank Agarwal gets cake on his face for his 29th birthday in Hamilton
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 16: Latest News