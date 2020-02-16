India set to play day-night Test in Australia: Reports

India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour. (AP) India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour. (AP)

The Indian cricket team are all set to play a day-night Test during their upcoming tour of Australia later this year.

“India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying on condition of anonymity.

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens. Last month Indian captain Virat Kohli had asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia.

On the eve of India’s three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, “We’re ready and up for the challenge – whether it’s Gabba, Perth… it doesn’t matter to us. It’s become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we’re open to playing day-night Tests.”

Earlier, India declined Australia’s offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.

With day-night match seen as a possible answer to Test cricket’s dwindling attendances, Australia had been hoping that India will agree to play one game at the Gabba this year.

A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation met top BCCI officials on the sidelines of a limited-overs series in January with the day-night Test figuring on the agenda.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd