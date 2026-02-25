T20 World Cup 2026: How India can qualify for the semi-finals – all scenarios explained

India's players players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Reigning champions India can still qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals, but their fate hinges on how the remaining Super 8 matches unfold.

With the Group 1 table still open, results involving South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe will ultimately determine who progresses to the last four. While several mathematical combinations are possible, India’s chances improve significantly if they take care of their own results.

Scenario 1: The most realistic path

On paper, the most straightforward scenario is one in which both India and South Africa win their remaining matches. If India defeat Zimbabwe and West Indies, while South Africa also collect victories in their fixtures, the Proteas would likely finish at the top of the group standings.

India, in that case, would progress to the semifinals in second place. Under this combination, other outcomes in the group become less significant as long as India secure maximum points from their remaining games.