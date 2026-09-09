‘Rules excused for a few’: Ex-India batter blasts selection bias involving Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana have been marked for their India comeback during the T20I series against Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh has slammed the national team management and the selection committee over an apparent bias involving pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and seamer Harshit Rana.

Bumrah, 32, has been out of action since India’s ODI tour to England in July with a left knee injury that has bothered him since the T20 World Cup earlier this year, flaring up again. The ace speedster was subsequently ruled out of the two-match Test tour to Sri Lanka that India won 1-0 in his absence.

Bumrah is marked for a return later this week during India’s three-match T20Is against Afghanistan and the Asian Games competition in Japan. However, reports have suggested that the Gujarat pacer will have to turn up for a match or two in domestic cricket before being considered for India’s forthcoming Test assignments against New Zealand and Australia.