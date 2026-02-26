India smash second-highest T20 World Cup total ever with 256 in must-win clash vs Zimbabwe

256 is also India's highest total in the T20 World Cup as the Men in Blue bettered their 19-year-old record, with the previous highest total of 212 coming in the 2007 World Cup against England. 

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 08:54 PM IST
India recorded their highest ever T20 World Cup total. (PHOTO: AP)India recorded their highest ever T20 World Cup total. (PHOTO: AP)
India recorded the second-highest ever T20 World Cup total when they posted 256/4 in a must-win clash against Zimbabwe during the Super 8 Group 1 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

In a do-or-die game to stay alive in the semifinal race, India went with a different opening combination, with Sanju Samson partnering Abhishek Sharma. The duo provided India with a brisk start, adding 48 runs in just 22 balls before Samson was dismissed for a 15-ball 24. Abhishek kept playing with the same tempo and slammed his maiden T20 World Cup half-century. He was dismissed for 55 off 30. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma provided the finishing touch, taking India past the 250-run mark.

FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA VS ZIMBABWE T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER 8 MATCH

India’s highest total in T20 internationals is 297, which they scored against Bangladesh in 2024 in Hyderabad.

The highest-ever team total in the T20 World Cup was etched way back in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 2007, where Sri Lanka unleashed carnage on Kenya at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Led by Sanath Jayasuriya’s 44-ball 88, Sri Lanka racked up a whopping 260/5 before bundling the opposition out for a paltry 88, winning by 172 runs.

Highest team scores in T20 World Cup – Full List

Team Score Opposition Ground Match Date
Sri Lanka 260/6 v Kenya Johannesburg 14 Sep 2007
India 256/4 v Zimbabwe Chennai 26 Feb 2026
West Indies 254/6 v Zimbabwe Wankhede 23 Feb 2026
Ireland 235/5 v Oman Colombo (SSC) 14 Feb 2026
England 230/8 v South Africa Wankhede 18 Mar 2016
South Africa 229/4 v England Wankhede 18 Mar 2016
Sri Lanka 225/5 v Oman Pallekele 12 Feb 2026
India 218/4 v England Durban 19 Sep 2007
West Indies 218/5 v Afghanistan Gros Islet 17 Jun 2024
South Africa 213/4 v Canada Ahmedabad 9 Feb 2026
South Africa 211/5 v Scotland The Oval 7 Jun 2009
India 210/2 v Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 3 Nov 2021
South Africa 209/5 v Afghanistan Wankhede 20 Mar 2016
India 209/9 v Namibia Delhi 12 Feb 2026
South Africa 208/2 v West Indies Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007
Scotland 207/4 v Italy Eden Gardens 9 Feb 2026
West Indies 205/6 v South Africa Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007
West Indies 205/4 v Australia Colombo (RPS) 5 Oct 2012
South Africa 205/5 v Bangladesh Sydney 27 Oct 2022
India 205/5 v Australia Gros Islet 24 Jun 2024
England 202/7 v Italy Eden Gardens 16 Feb 2026
Pakistan 201/5 v Bangladesh Eden Gardens 16 Mar 2016
Australia 201/7 v England Bridgetown 8 Jun 2024
Sri Lanka 201/6 v Netherlands Gros Islet 16 Jun 2024
England 200/6 v India Durban 19 Sep 2007
New Zealand 200/3 v Australia Sydney 22 Oct 2022
Afghanistan 200/4 v Canada Chennai 19 Feb 2026

(Table updated after India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match)

