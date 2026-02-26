India smash second-highest T20 World Cup total ever with 256 in must-win clash vs Zimbabwe

India recorded the second-highest ever T20 World Cup total when they posted 256/4 in a must-win clash against Zimbabwe during the Super 8 Group 1 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

256 is also India’s highest total in the T20 World Cup as the Men in Blue bettered their 19-year-old record, with the previous highest total of 218 coming in the 2007 World Cup against England.

In a do-or-die game to stay alive in the semifinal race, India went with a different opening combination, with Sanju Samson partnering Abhishek Sharma. The duo provided India with a brisk start, adding 48 runs in just 22 balls before Samson was dismissed for a 15-ball 24. Abhishek kept playing with the same tempo and slammed his maiden T20 World Cup half-century. He was dismissed for 55 off 30. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma provided the finishing touch, taking India past the 250-run mark.