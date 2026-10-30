India suffer second-biggest T20I defeat as NZ avoid series whitewash

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India suffered a taste of their medicine at Eden Park when New Zealand registered their highest-ever score and stamped a 87-run win in the fourth T20I on Friday.
Led by a belligerent Glenn Phillips century (107) and a comprehensive bowling effort, the Kiwis clinched the penultimate game of the five-match series, avoiding a series whitewash after three successive defeats.
Sent in to bat first by Shreyas Iyer, New Zealand were reduced to 34 for two inside four overs before Phillips turbo-charged his way to his third century in the format in only 46 balls. The innings was packed with 10 towering sixes and six fours. The Black Caps eventually racked up 259 for seven on the board, their highest T20I score, surpassing the previous best of 254 for five against Scotland. It is also the highest score ever conceded by India in the format.
India’s chase was rocked early with the Men in Blue losing Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the first over. Kishan, who returned to the XI replacing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for a four-ball duck while Samson fell off the second ball of the innings after finding a first-ball boundary. None of the other batters could capitalise either with star opener Abhishek Sharma, captain Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir departing after brisk starts.
The 87-run defeat was India’s second-biggest defeat batting second in all T20Is. India’s only other defeat by a margin exceeding 100 runs came earlier this year during their disastrous England tour in July. India suffered a 125-run defeat against England then in Nottingham.
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