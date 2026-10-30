India suffer second-biggest T20I defeat as NZ avoid series whitewash

India suffered a taste of their medicine at Eden Park when New Zealand registered their highest-ever score and stamped a 87-run win in the fourth T20I on Friday.

Led by a belligerent Glenn Phillips century (107) and a comprehensive bowling effort, the Kiwis clinched the penultimate game of the five-match series, avoiding a series whitewash after three successive defeats.

IND vs NZ | AS IT HAPPENED

Sent in to bat first by Shreyas Iyer, New Zealand were reduced to 34 for two inside four overs before Phillips turbo-charged his way to his third century in the format in only 46 balls. The innings was packed with 10 towering sixes and six fours. The Black Caps eventually racked up 259 for seven on the board, their highest T20I score, surpassing the previous best of 254 for five against Scotland. It is also the highest score ever conceded by India in the format.