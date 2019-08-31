India run into a high hurdle

Bowling from the Michael Holding End, up the slope, new-ball bowler Kemar Roach was not getting much assistance. The Indian openers — KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal — were settling well. A shake-up was needed, and so the West Indian skipper Jason Holder decided to switch the ends of his pacers. That, in a way, proved a master-stroke. But there was a twist, it wasn’t Roach who got the breakthrough, but it was Holder himself who had Rahul caught in the slips.

The delivery kicked up more than what Rahul had expected. It was not the steep, at-your-throat bounce but the 6’7″ tall Holder had managed a sharp and spongy lifter. Considering he has an high-arm action, the balls descend on the batsmen from about 10 feet.

India’s batsmen haven’t come across really tall bowlers in the recent past. Even in Tests in Australia, they didn’t have to deal with really tall bowlers, the tallest being Pat Cummins, at 6’4”. But a couple of inches can make a massive difference, as Holder showed.

It’s something the Indian batsmen hadn’t factored in for the Test — the height of the West Indies bowlers. They were more worried about sideways movement on a supposedly seaming surface. Even if it weren’t green, Roach could conjure movement from most decks.

His accomplice, the strapping Shannon Gabriel too can make the ball bounce at an awkward height, but he’s not quite tall as Holder. Soon after Holder threw the ball at the debutant spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, who is 6’6” himself. Early on in the innings, as they stood in the cordon, they formed the tallest second-slip and third-slip pair in contemporary cricket. Then, while bowling in tandem, they became perhaps the tallest pair of West Indies bowlers in a long time. Suddenly, India had to adjust to different heights and trajectories, spin and seam, both being unfurled from quite a height. It unsettled Indians more than it frustrated them.

A telling blow

If Holder furnished the desperate breakthrough, Cornwall delivered the most telling blow, by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, a master of handling spin-bowling. Cornwall’s introduction raised eyebrows, coming as it did in the 13th over. But, as it turned out, it proved another inspired decision.

Cornwall produced spin and bounce, which tested Indian batsmen’s adeptness. Another disconcerting factor for the visitors while facing Cornwall was the lack of flight, which he didn’t need with his height. When a spinner releases the ball, a batsman’s eyes are trained to look over his arm, as most spinners flight the ball. The release point is from where the ascent begins. But Cornwall hardly flights, nonetheless the ball floats. The lack of flight deceives the batsman into thinking that the ball would arrive briskly. But Cornwall is quite slow, and he often catches the batsmen early into the shot.

Pujara was his usual self against him, repeatedly stepping out to smother the spin and forcing the spinner to shorten his length. He could then unfurl his favourite cut short. Cornwall seemed to fall for the ruse, as the lengths began to get shorter. But Cornwall has one gift that few other spinners have. His height, which enabled him to purchase more bounce. Hence, though cuttable, Pujara had to factor in the bounce. He didn’t, and ended up slicing to point.

Buoyed, Cornwall also had Virat Kohli in trouble at times, once when he induced a miscued pull that fell short of mid-on. Later he survived a review, with the ball slipping down the leg-side. It’s not for the first time, Indian batsmen were hassled by Cornwall. In a warm-up game in St Kitts in 2016, the big Antiguan had similarly bounced out the triumvirate of Indian batsmen — Kohli, Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

This wasn’t the first-day Wimbledon surface, that the curator had predicted, the Sabina Park strip resembled a weary second-week one, grassy on the edges and dotted with stray green patches on it.

Natural lateral movement was negligible, and whatever deviation off the surface the Indian openers had to negotiate owed to the newness of the Duke ball and the craft of the bowlers. The movement, if any, wasn’t late and didn’t really test Rahul and Agarwal, two regimented openers in the first 30 minutes of the game. It was a strip wherein the bowlers had to use their guile to cajole something out of it, and not where they simply needed to hit the ball on specific areas. At the same time, it wasn’t one where the batsmen could just trust the bounce and play through the line.

Scoreboard (Lunch, Day 1): India first innings: Lokesh Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13, Mayank Agarwal batting 41, Cheteshwar Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6, Virat Kohli batting 5; Extras: (LB-7) 7; Total: 72/2 in 30 overs; FoW: 1/32, 2/46; Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-3-12-0, Shannon Gabriel 3-0-20-0, Jason Holder 8-5-7-1, Rahkeem Cornwall 9-3-20-1, Roston Chase 2-0-6-0.