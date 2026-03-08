India retain T20 World Cup title, thrash New Zealand by 96 runs in one-sided final

India created history on Sunday as they became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup while also becoming the first team to win the title on home soil as the Men in Blue thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, exorcising the demons of that 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia.

Chasing such a huge total in the final would always be a tall task for the Kiwis and it became infinitely harder when they lost Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips inside the first 5 overs. Hardik Pandya would then send back Mark Chapman before Tim Seifert, who managed to score a half century, fell to Varun Chakaravarthy. After Daryl Mitchell fell in the 13th over to Axar, New Zealand’s last hope was snuffed out. Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets and Axar Patel snapped up 3 wickets as they broke the back of the Kiwis.