India replaced by England at the top of ICC T20I rankings

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England made light work of Sri Lanka in their 3rd T20I at Old Trafford and thus knocking India off from the top spot in the ICC rankings for the shortest format of the game. England trashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Saturday, finishing off a chase of 125 in less than 10 overs to take back the top spot.
England had briefly taken the No.1 spot from India after they had beaten them 4-0 in a series that they had hosted earlier this year. However, India, who have won the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, jumped back to the top of the rankings after their subsequent series win against Zimbabwe. India also blanked Afghanistan 3-0 this week but that was not enough to allow them to hold on to the top spot.
It has been an almost facile series win for England, with Sri Lanka hardly posing a challenge throughout the rubber. The hosts won the first T20I by 119 runs on Tuesday, followed by a six-wicket win in the second T20I in Cardiff in which they completed a chase of 146 in just over 12 overs.
The victory on Saturday was England’s 15th win in a row against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Chasing a modest 125, after Sri Lanka collapsed to 124 all out with seven balls remaining, the hosts were 22-1 after opener Aneurin Donald was stumped for 13 but Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook then stepped up and took control, ending the six-over powerplay at 82-1.
Buttler, who on Thursday became the first batsman to reach 15,000 career T20 runs, brought up his half-century with a six and sent England to a winning 126-2 with another as he added a top-scoring 62 from 32 deliveries to his tally while Brook contributed 33 before being run out. Brook ended as top overall scorer and player of the series. Sri Lanka bowled nine wides, two going all the way to the boundary.
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