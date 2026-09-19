India replaced by England at the top of ICC T20I rankings

England's Harry Brook holds the trophy with teammates after defeating Sri Lanka following the third IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Manchester, England, Saturday Sept. 19, 2026. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

England made light work of Sri Lanka in their 3rd T20I at Old Trafford and thus knocking India off from the top spot in the ICC rankings for the shortest format of the game. England trashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Saturday, finishing off a chase of 125 in less than 10 overs to take back the top spot.

England had briefly taken the No.1 spot from India after they had beaten them 4-0 in a series that they had hosted earlier this year. However, India, who have won the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, jumped back to the top of the rankings after their subsequent series win against Zimbabwe. India also blanked Afghanistan 3-0 this week but that was not enough to allow them to hold on to the top spot.