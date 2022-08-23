A clean sweep of Zimbabwe helped India maintain their third spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings, released on Tuesday.
India now have 111 rating points on the back of the 3-0 series win in Harare.
Pakistan too was rewarded for their recent series sweep against the Netherlands. The Babar Azam-led side eked out a hard-fought victory by a similar 3-0 in their Cricket World Cup Super League series, moving to 107 rating points and fourth in the standing.
New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 124 rating points following the Black Caps’ narrow 2-1 series triumph over the West Indies, while England remain second with 119 rating points. India’s next chance to make further ground on the ODI rankings comes when they host South Africa for three ODIs, starting October 6.
Subscriber Only Stories
Pakistan, on the other hand, will now only play an ODI after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. A loss against West Indies saw leaders New Zealand’s nine point advantage reduce to five. The Black Caps will have the opportunity to increase their lead when they take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia in a three-match series next month. But a series loss against Australia could see New Zealand lose the top spot to England.
Australia (101 ranking points), on the other hand, can overtake Pakistan if they fare well in the back-to-back home series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
Top News
Latest News
India remain static on third in ICC ODI Team Rankings
Dogs, drones brought in but leopard remains elusive in Karnataka’s Belagavi, schools switch to online classes
Mumbai: Man tries to self-immolate outside Vidhan Bhavan over unresolved property dispute
Cornell University signs agreement with O.P. Jindal Global University to build global hub in India
UNSC meeting: India cautions against ‘double standards’ on certain issues
Switzerland: Glaciers have shrunk by half since 1930s, study finds
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweets photos of garbage around India Gate, authorities take note
Cutting edge: Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?
Krunal Pandya’s stay with Warwickshire cut short due to groin injury
Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?
“I may know one thing or another…”: Bruno Fernandes speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour warn people against fake links for Deepesh Bhan fundraiser
Supreme Court refers pleas on Maharashtra political crisis to 5-judge Constitution bench
4 earthquakes jolt J&K in less than 6 hours
Raju Srivastava health update: ‘Comedian remains on ventilator, recovery will take time as he is unconscious’