Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

India remain static on 4th in ODI and T20I ranking after annual update

Seated fourth in the ODI Rankings, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side now has 266 points in the latest T20I update from ICC.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates celebrate their win in the women's cricket T20 semifinal match against England at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (AP)

India have maintained their fourth spot in the ICC women’s ODI and T20I team rankings after the world body carried out an annual update on Saturday.

India have gained a point and now have 104 points in the ODI rankings.

In the T20 list, the Commonwealth Games silver medallists’ rating points have increased by four as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side sits on 266 points in the latest update, which expunges results from the 2018-19 season, weights the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 seasons at 50 per cent and the 2021-22 matches at 100 per cent.

Australia have established a record margin at the top of the ODI team rankings while also increasing their lead in the T20I team rankings.

The Commonwealth Games and World Cup champions have stretched their lead over South Africa from 48 to 51 rating points in the ODI rankings, which is the biggest lead ever by any international men’s or women’s side in any form of the game.

Their lead over second-placed T20I team England has increased from 14 to 18 rating points. There is no change of positions in the ODI rankings.

Australia have gained three rating points and sit comfortably at 170, with South Africa (119), England (116), India (104) and New Zealand (101) the other teams holding three-figure rating points.

In T20Is, Australia are on 299 rating points, stretching their lead over second-placed England from 14 to 18 rating points.

New Zealand maintained their third position, while South Africa have overtaken the West Indies to fifth position.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 04:51:44 pm
