How can India qualify for T20 World Cup semi-final after South Africa beat Bangladesh?

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in the first match of the T20 World Cup double-header at Lord’s on Sunday, leaving India needing to beat Australia in the second game of the day to reach the semifinals.

Both teams entered the final round of Group A fixtures on six points from four matches, but India held the advantage with a net run rate of +2.268, compared to South Africa’s +0.734.

The Proteas chased down Bangladesh’s target of 118 with four balls to spare and moved to eight points and will now await the outcome of the India-Australia clash. They end their group stage with eight points in five matches, with a net run rate of +0.633.