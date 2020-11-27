scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 27, 2020
Top news

‘Retro fielding from India’: Poor showing in field from Men in Blue raises eyebrows

It was an unusually dismal performance by Indian fielders in the 1st ODI as Australia raced to 374/6 in 50 overs.

By: Sports Desk | November 27, 2020 2:02:01 pm
ind v ausDavid Warner and Mayank Agarwal in action during the 1st ODI (Twitter/ICC)

“It’s all been a little retro from India today,” said commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on air during the Australian innings in the 1st ODI on Friday, as numerous catches were dropped and boundaries were allowed with misfields.

India were playing their first international match since March, and it was an unusually dismal performance in the field from the team, sporting the new ‘retro jersey’.

It started in the Powerplay with Shikhar Dhawan just failing to reach a top edge off Aaron Finch, who would go on to score a century. Soon though, there were many such instances. Yuzvendra Chahal failed to grab a catch, Dhawan missed another sitter in the deep, Mayank Agarwal let the ball roll through his legs and into the boundary.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Even the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were guilty of misfields.

Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell — all three of whom had a massive influence as Australia posted 374/6 in 50 overs — were all given reprieves by Indians on the field.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Diego Maradona
Football legend paces away: Classic Diego Maradona moments
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 27: Latest News