‘Retro fielding from India’: Poor showing in field from Men in Blue raises eyebrows

David Warner and Mayank Agarwal in action during the 1st ODI (Twitter/ICC)

“It’s all been a little retro from India today,” said commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on air during the Australian innings in the 1st ODI on Friday, as numerous catches were dropped and boundaries were allowed with misfields.

India were playing their first international match since March, and it was an unusually dismal performance in the field from the team, sporting the new ‘retro jersey’.

It started in the Powerplay with Shikhar Dhawan just failing to reach a top edge off Aaron Finch, who would go on to score a century. Soon though, there were many such instances. Yuzvendra Chahal failed to grab a catch, Dhawan missed another sitter in the deep, Mayank Agarwal let the ball roll through his legs and into the boundary.

Even the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were guilty of misfields.

India’s over rate is appalling … !!! Body language defensive … fielding is my standard (shocking) … Bowling ordinary !!! Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding … Long tour for India me thinks … #AUSvIND @FoxCricket @cricbuzz !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 27, 2020

India’s fielding has been quite ordinary today. Hope it’s a one-off. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2020

The perfect inns for Aus so far. Excellent Finch 💯 and partnership with Warner, Smith motoring and Maxi on 🔥. India need some magic here at the end. Fielding not helping. Interesting run chase coming up! @FoxCricket #AUSvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 27, 2020

Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell — all three of whom had a massive influence as Australia posted 374/6 in 50 overs — were all given reprieves by Indians on the field.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd