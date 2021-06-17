scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Latest news

India name playing XI for WTC final vs New Zealand

India have gone in with five bowlers, with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being the three pacers.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 17, 2021 7:41:54 pm
India's 15-man squad poses in Southampton ahead of the WTC final. (Twitter/ViratKohli)

India announced their playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played in Southampton from Friday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav are the four members of the 15-member squad who have missed out from the playing XI.

India have gone in with five bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two spinners, while the three-man pace attack will comprise Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

READ | Laxman backs Ishant Sharma to lead 3-man pace attack

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings, followed by a middle order comprising Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant.

The final will begin on Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match will begin at 2 pm IST.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs AFG
IND vs AFG World Cup Asia Qualifiers in pics: Blue Tigers get out off the blocks well
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 17: Latest News