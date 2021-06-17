India name playing XI for WTC final vs New Zealand

India's 15-man squad poses in Southampton ahead of the WTC final. (Twitter/ViratKohli)

India announced their playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played in Southampton from Friday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav are the four members of the 15-member squad who have missed out from the playing XI.

India have gone in with five bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two spinners, while the three-man pace attack will comprise Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

READ | Laxman backs Ishant Sharma to lead 3-man pace attack

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings, followed by a middle order comprising Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant.

The final will begin on Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match will begin at 2 pm IST.