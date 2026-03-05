India set to play unchanged XI against England in T20 World Cup semi-final

India are likely to go with an unchanged side for their T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Indian Express understands that the reigning champions will play the same team which beat the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday in the crunch encounter.

The Indian team management had a good look at the pitch on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew could play a big role in Thursday’s match owing to the hot and humid conditions prevailing in Mumbai over the past few days. There was dew on Wednesday evening during England’s practice session, and if the weather remains the same, the toss will be crucial again for both teams.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel, on the eve of the game, had stated that they were not sure about how the wicket was going to play on Thursday. “We’re not quite sure a day out how the wicket is going to play. It’s a lot hotter all of a sudden in India, so in terms of moisture and allowing the wicket not to dry out, I think it’s going to be key to playing well”. “Team selection will go in terms of what we see on game day. From there, we just need to be smart in our skills, reading the conditions and adapting to it. I expect it to be a good wicket, high-scoring game. We are preparing ourselves for tough conditions, and from there, we will assess. If we go in with a mindset that it is going to be a high-scoring game and we need to be up to the standard, I’d say that’s a good place to be,” Morkel said.