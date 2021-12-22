‘Nothing like a BBQ night’: India players enjoy barbecue night in South Africa

Ahead of the start of the three-Test series against South Africa, India cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul organised a barbecue night out with head coach Rahul Dravid in Centurion on Tuesday.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour, team physiotherapist Nitin Patel and some of the other support staff members also dined with the Team India members.

“Nothing like a fiery BBQ night,” Mayank wrote on Instagram.

India will lock horns with hosts South Africa in three Tests, taking place in Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town. The first Test will commence from December 26. The Test series will be followed by three ODIs from January 19.

The team travelled to Johannesburg from Mumbai in a chartered plane.

In Centurion, the team is staying in a resort with lot of open spaces within the created bio-bubble so that players as well as their families are not confined to an enclosed space as it can happen in most five-star hotels in the world.

The matches in this series will be played behind closed doors.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla