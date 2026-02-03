No mention of boycotting India A match as PCB announces Pakistan A squad for Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the Pakistan women’s A team for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars. The announcement comes just two days after the country’s government stated that its senior men’s cricket team will not take the field for their scheduled match against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup on February 15.

Incidentally, Pakistan A face India A in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars on the same day.

Pakistan A are placed in Group A alongside India A, UAE and Nepal, while the Group B comprises of Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia and hosts Thailand. Top two sides from each group will play semi-finals after playing three games each.