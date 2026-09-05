India spinners blow Pakistan away for their record lowest total

Shree Charani and Prema Rawat dismantled Pakistan as India blew them away for just 55 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup match between the two sides on Saturday in Dubai. Both Charani and Rawat took three wickets each as Pakistan were dismissed for their lowest ever women’s T20I total.

India are already through to the semifinals and Pakistan are favourites to go through as well even if they lose on Saturday. Charani returned excellent figures of 3 for 7, while Rawat took three wickets for just nine runs. Shafali Varma started the rout by dismissing opener Muneeba Ali in the fifth over. The 27-run opening stand was pretty much the only partnership of note for Pakistan.