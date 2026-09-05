India spinners blow Pakistan away for their record lowest total

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Shree Charani and Prema Rawat dismantled Pakistan as India blew them away for just 55 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup match between the two sides on Saturday in Dubai. Both Charani and Rawat took three wickets each as Pakistan were dismissed for their lowest ever women’s T20I total.
India are already through to the semifinals and Pakistan are favourites to go through as well even if they lose on Saturday. Charani returned excellent figures of 3 for 7, while Rawat took three wickets for just nine runs. Shafali Varma started the rout by dismissing opener Muneeba Ali in the fifth over. The 27-run opening stand was pretty much the only partnership of note for Pakistan.
Charani then struck twice in the sixth over, dismissing Gull Feroza (0) and opener Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) to leave Pakistan reeling at 29 for 3. Pakistan slipped further to 32 for 4 in the eighth over and never recovered. Rawat and Deepti Sharma (2 for 5) then added to Pakistan’s woes as they slumped to 45 for 7 in the 13th over.
Pakistan’s previous lowest T20I total was 63, scored in 19.1 overs against India in Guangzhou during the group stage of the 2012 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup.
India have won both their previous matches and are sitting atop Pool A with four points, having already secured a place in the semifinals. Pakistan, meanwhile, are playing their second match of the tournament and have two points after winning their opener
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