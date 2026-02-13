Will Varun Chakaravarthy unveil a new delivery against Pakistan? ‘Working on a few’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy only needed two overs to dramatically put a halt to Namibia’s momentum in his side’s 93-run in New Delhi on Thursday. His figures of 3/7 in just two overs told the story of just how tough opposition batters still find it to read the ball out of his hand.
But the 34-year-old has been working on a selection of new deliveries to add to his already impressive arsenal. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had lifted the lid to reporters before the Namibia fixture, and Varun confirmed as much while speaking to the media on Thursday.
“I’ve been working on a few things. That has always been my process. I usually have some delivery coming up,” he said.
Varun added the rider, however, that he takes into account a number of factors before unfurling new deliveries in matches. The surface and condition, as well as the opposition, will likely come into play. Which begs the question: will he do so against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday?
“It’s up to me if I’m courageous enough to try it in the next match,” he said, before adding there is no set time for how long it takes for him to come up with new deliveries: “There are a few balls that just click for me in some matches and some I have been trying for six years and they still haven’t come of. Depends on the complexity of the delivery.”
After controversy and political tensions have marred the build-up of the high-profile game, the focus has now shifted to cricket and Pakistan’s strong spin attack.
The fact that they are used to those conditions and have the tweakers that can be dangerous on pitches that stay low and slow, will make India’s spin department crucial for their own chances. And Varun will play a central role in that. So too could his new deliveries.
