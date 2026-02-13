Will Varun Chakaravarthy unveil a new delivery against Pakistan? ‘Working on a few’

Chakaravarthy has been working on a selection of new deliveries to add to his already impressive arsenal. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy only needed two overs to dramatically put a halt to Namibia’s momentum in his side’s 93-run in New Delhi on Thursday. His figures of 3/7 in just two overs told the story of just how tough opposition batters still find it to read the ball out of his hand.

But the 34-year-old has been working on a selection of new deliveries to add to his already impressive arsenal. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had lifted the lid to reporters before the Namibia fixture, and Varun confirmed as much while speaking to the media on Thursday.

“I’ve been working on a few things. That has always been my process. I usually have some delivery coming up,” he said.