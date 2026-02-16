‘You are taking credit away from India’: Mohammad Kaif after Shoaib Akhtar’s tirade on PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup loss to India

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India continued their dominance over Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments, beating them by 61 runs in a 2026 T20 World Cup group match on Sunday. It has been followed by a number of former Pakistan players providing scathing assesment of the team, its management and of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) itself.
Pakistan fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar went on one such rant while on the panel of a show on Indian news channel ABP News. Shoaib was particularly scathing about PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. “One guy who does not know anything has become the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman. What can you do? How will the team run?” he said.
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif however, felt that Shoaib’s criticism of the PCB and the Pakistan team management is taking credit away from just how clinical India were on the night.
“Ever since we started the show I’m not happy, because you have been saying the Pakistan team is anyway weak, is an unenergetic team. If that team had won today, then 100% Shoaib Akhtar would be saying right now that BCCI is prideful, that the players had too much ego.” argued Kaif on the same show.
“I want to say that by showing Pakistan as weak, you are taking credt away from India’s excellence. You have just been showing that Pakistan is in trouble, that there’s no system, but what does that matter for India?” he continued.
Yet another batting collapse came back to haunt Pakistan in the crucial encounter against India on Sunday when they were bundled out for 114 runs, losing the match by 61 runs in a crucial Group A match in Colombo. This was also Pakistan’s third lowest score in a T20 World Cup match, right behind their 82 vs West Indies in 2014 and 113/7 vs India in 2024.
Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven. Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite the fall of Abhishek Sharma in the first over bowled by Salman Ali Agha.
