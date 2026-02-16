‘You are taking credit away from India’: Mohammad Kaif after Shoaib Akhtar’s tirade on PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup loss to India

Kaif said that Shoaib was taking the sheen away from India's performance with his criticism of Pakistan. (File Photo)

India continued their dominance over Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments, beating them by 61 runs in a 2026 T20 World Cup group match on Sunday. It has been followed by a number of former Pakistan players providing scathing assesment of the team, its management and of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) itself.

Pakistan fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar went on one such rant while on the panel of a show on Indian news channel ABP News. Shoaib was particularly scathing about PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. “One guy who does not know anything has become the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman. What can you do? How will the team run?” he said.