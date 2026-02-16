‘Darkest period in our cricketing history’: Mohammad Yousuf calls for removal of political influence in Pakistan cricket after defeat to India in T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former Pakistan captain and batting legend Mohammad Yousuf has claimed that the country’s cricket is currently in its ‘darkest period’, urging the removal of political influences and personal agendas to get the game back on track.
Yousuf said that incompetent personnel, both in administration and the team, should be removed in a bid to help Pakistan become a cricketing force again.
“Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team,” Yousuf wrote on social media platform X on Monday.
Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team.
— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 16, 2026
Yousuf’s comments come after Pakistan were handed a 61-run loss by India in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday. Chasing 175 runs for victory, the Salman Ali Agha-led side were bowled out for 114, thereby making their match against Namibia a must-win fixture to qualify for the Super 8 stage.
The former batter had reacted soon after the loss on Sunday, saying that players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi should no longer be considered for the shortest format and Pakistan should look to inject fresh blood into their squad.
“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” he wrote on X on Sunday.
Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides #T20worldcup
— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 15, 2026
Yousuf had served as the men’s team batting coach for a period of three months between March and June 2025, before resigning from the role.
With Pakistan needing a win against Namibia to stay alive in the tournament, the focus will inevitably shift to how the team responds both on and off the field. Yousuf’s remarks add to the growing scrutiny surrounding the side’s direction, selection strategy and administrative structure.
Whether his comments trigger structural changes or remain part of the broader public debate, Pakistan’s immediate priority remains regaining momentum in the T20 World Cup while longer-term questions about reform and leadership continue to loom over the setup.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.