‘Darkest period in our cricketing history’: Mohammad Yousuf calls for removal of political influence in Pakistan cricket after defeat to India in T20 World Cup

Yousuf’s comments come after Pakistan were handed a 61-run loss by India in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Former Pakistan captain and batting legend Mohammad Yousuf has claimed that the country’s cricket is currently in its ‘darkest period’, urging the removal of political influences and personal agendas to get the game back on track.

Yousuf said that incompetent personnel, both in administration and the team, should be removed in a bid to help Pakistan become a cricketing force again.

“Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team,” Yousuf wrote on social media platform X on Monday.