‘Darkest period in our cricketing history’: Mohammad Yousuf calls for removal of political influence in Pakistan cricket after defeat to India in T20 World Cup

Mohammad Yousuf said that incompetent personnel, both in administration and the team, should be removed in a bid to help Pakistan become a cricketing force again.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 16, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Yousuf’s comments come after Pakistan were handed a 61-run loss by India in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday. (AP Photo)Yousuf’s comments come after Pakistan were handed a 61-run loss by India in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former Pakistan captain and batting legend Mohammad Yousuf has claimed that the country’s cricket is currently in its ‘darkest period’, urging the removal of political influences and personal agendas to get the game back on track.

Yousuf said that incompetent personnel, both in administration and the team, should be removed in a bid to help Pakistan become a cricketing force again.

“Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team,” Yousuf wrote on social media platform X on Monday.

Yousuf’s comments come after Pakistan were handed a 61-run loss by India in the T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday. Chasing 175 runs for victory, the Salman Ali Agha-led side were bowled out for 114, thereby making their match against Namibia a must-win fixture to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

The former batter had reacted soon after the loss on Sunday, saying that players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi should no longer be considered for the shortest format and Pakistan should look to inject fresh blood into their squad.

“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Yousuf had served as the men’s team batting coach for a period of three months between March and June 2025, before resigning from the role.

With Pakistan needing a win against Namibia to stay alive in the tournament, the focus will inevitably shift to how the team responds both on and off the field. Yousuf’s remarks add to the growing scrutiny surrounding the side’s direction, selection strategy and administrative structure.

Whether his comments trigger structural changes or remain part of the broader public debate, Pakistan’s immediate priority remains regaining momentum in the T20 World Cup while longer-term questions about reform and leadership continue to loom over the setup.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
Low block blues: Steven Gerrard, Arne Slot and the tactic shaping the Premier League title race
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard recently requested Arne Slot to stop complaining about “low block”. (Reuters)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Congress
NGT clears Nicobar mega project, cites ‘adequate safeguards’ in environmental nod
Nicobar Mega Project
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News