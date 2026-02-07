India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talks resume

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) to initiate dialogue over their boycott of the February 15 game against India. This comes after the international cricket body’s detailed communication to PCB after it had invoked the Force Majeure clause to justify their last-minute withdrawal from the India game because of their government’s instruction.

This sudden change of tone on the opening day of the World T20 tournament opens the window for the cricket’s high-stake clash between the arch-rivals at Colombo.

Sources close to the discussion say that once the ICC conveyed to the PCB the potential financial claims they would suffer because of Force Majeure the turnaround came about.