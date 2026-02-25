T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan face rare risk of missing the semifinals

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, smiles as he and Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha walk out onto the field for the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

There are few certainties in an ICC event, but one that usually holds true is this: somewhere near the end, India and Pakistan are still in the mix. World Cups often build toward that familiar tension – the Asian giants hovering around the knockouts, shaping the narrative of the competition.

This time, however, the script threatens to flip.

As the Super 8 stage of this T20 World Cup reaches a decisive stretch, both India and Pakistan are staring at scenarios where they could miss the semifinals – a rare possibility that adds an unusual edge to the final round of matches.

Knockout uncertainty looms

India enter their clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday knowing that the margin for error has all but vanished. After their opening setback in the Super 8 stage against South Africa at Ahmedabad, the equation is simple on paper but complicated in reality: win – and win convincingly. Net run rate and other results in the group could still come into play, meaning India not only need victories but also performances strong enough to keep them ahead in a tightly-contested table.