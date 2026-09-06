India made gradual investments has left them far ahead of Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan’s tendency to keep chopping and changing personnel in their cricket team is what has ended up leaving them lagging behind India, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said. Pakistan’s heavy defeats in their first two Tests in England, and their drastic reaction to it by sacking their head coach and seven players from the side, has followed by many lamenting the state of the side in the longest format of the game.

Misbah, who was captain of the team the last time they climbed to the top of the ICC Test rankings, said that India have rarely axed their senior players, captains and coaches since the turn of the century and this has helped them build stability. “India took time to process and develop and they made gradual investments in their system after the 90s. There is no quick fix to the system,” he said in a television show, according to PTI.