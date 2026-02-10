India Pakistan Match News Live Updates: Reactions as Pakistan agree to play India after hectic negotiations

India Pakistan Match LIVE: India and Pakistan will take on each other on February 15. (Photo: AP)

India Pakistan Match News Live Updates: After weeks on uncertainty, the India vs Pakistan game on February 15 at the T20 World Cup will happen after all! This is after the Pakistan government made a dramatic u turn on Monday evening and allowed the Pakistan cricket team to take on the defending champions India in a group stage game in Colombo.

This came after hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC). After the negotiations ended, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a press release requesting the PCB to play against India. PCB had decided to boycott the India game after Bangladesh were chucked out of the T20 World Cup for refusing to play their group stage games in India.

Story continues below this ad Not playing the India Pakistan game would have cost around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships, according to a report by The Indian Express’ Devendra Pandey. Follow all the updates live on our blog Live Updates Feb 10, 2026 10:36 AM IST India Pakistan Match News Live Updates: Madan Lal reacts to Pakistan playing India Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, speaking about Pakistan finally agreeing to play against India at T20 cricket World Cup, says," It is good that they are playing, else the charm of the tournament would have died, and they would have also suffered financial loss. We've heard that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had put pressure on them. Pakistan have shaken the ICC by refusing to play the game till the last moment. Then ICC officials went ot Pakistan to meet with the board. This issue cshould have been solved in a diplomatic way much earlier." Feb 10, 2026 10:19 AM IST India Pakistan Match News Live Updates: A dramatic day in cricket The dark clouds over the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game on February 15 have finally cleared. Late Monday, the Pakistan government instructed its team to take the field for the marquee game in Colombo following days of hectic negotiations between cricket officials from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the International Cricket Council (ICC). The talks, held in consultation with ICC chief Jay Shah, resulted in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take the field against India, resulting in the Pakistan government changing its stance. “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the Pakistan government said in a statement. Read the full report by Venkata Krishna B T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha walk onto the field before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (AP Photo) The Pakistan government going back on its decision of instructing its team to boycott the game against India on February 15 in Colombo prevented a $174 million revenue loss for the International Cricket Council (ICC), sources said. “The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships,” a source stated. Minutes after it was confirmed that India would play Pakistan on Sunday, prices for a Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai round trip increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000. READ MORE

