Siraj, courage and 56 minutes of chaos: One year since India’s Oval miracle

India's Mohammed Siraj and Dhruv Jurel celebrate their win against England in the fifth cricket Test match at The Oval in London. (AP Photo)

Mohammed Siraj spread his arms wide, almost in disbelief. Gus Atkinson had missed a full toss, the off stump lay uprooted, and The Oval erupted. Indian players sprinted in from every direction before circling into a jubilant huddle. India had won by six runs – the narrowest victory in its Test history – to square the five-Test series against England 2-2.

One year later, the scoreline is almost secondary. What remains is how it happened.

England needed just 35 runs on the final morning. India needed four wickets. Logic favoured the hosts. What followed over the next 56 minutes reminded everyone why Test cricket remains the sport’s greatest examination of skill and nerve.