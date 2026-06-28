Sooryavanshi warms bench as both India openers bag golden ducks for first time in T20Is

While teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to warm the bench, waiting eagerly for his much-anticipated international debut at 15, Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma found themselves in an unwanted record on Sunday. Both fell for golden ducks in the second T20I against Ireland in Belfast.

It was the first instance of both Indian openers being dismissed for a golden duck in a T20I. Samson was trapped LBW off the very first ball of the innings by left-arm pacer Jai Moondra, becoming the first Indian to be dismissed more than once on the opening delivery of a T20I innings. Moondra swung one into the right-hander and pinned him in front.