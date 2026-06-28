Sooryavanshi warms bench as both India openers bag golden ducks for first time in T20Is

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While teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to warm the bench, waiting eagerly for his much-anticipated international debut at 15, Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma found themselves in an unwanted record on Sunday. Both fell for golden ducks in the second T20I against Ireland in Belfast.
It was the first instance of both Indian openers being dismissed for a golden duck in a T20I. Samson was trapped LBW off the very first ball of the innings by left-arm pacer Jai Moondra, becoming the first Indian to be dismissed more than once on the opening delivery of a T20I innings. Moondra swung one into the right-hander and pinned him in front.
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Two balls later, Abhishek departed for a one-ball duck, caught by Matthew Hollard at third man.
India’s struggles continued as skipper Shreyas Iyer fell for 10 and Ishan Kishan for 12, leaving the Men in Blue reeling at 35 for 4 in five overs.
Earlier, India handed debut caps to pacer Prince Yadav and all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, while Sooryavanshi had to wait for his turn.
The Bihar prodigy remains on the cusp of history. He will become India’s youngest international debutant should he feature in the upcoming England series, breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record.
Tendulkar previously held the distinction of being India’s youngest international debutant, having made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
More to follow…
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