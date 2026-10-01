India ODI World Cup Schedule: IND to face Australia in 2023 final re-match to start off campaign

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India are set to open their 2027 ODI World Cup campaign in South Africa against Australia on October 7 next year, in a rematch of the 2023 final, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule in Cape Town on Thursday, a year out from the quadrennial event. The tournament itself starts on October 2.
The 14th edition of the Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
India will be part of Group A, beginning their campaign in the second round of the tournament, involving 12 teams across two groups. India are grouped alongside Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, Zimbabwe and a qualifier from the Super Series in this stage of the event. India will need to finish in the top three of their group to proceed to the Super 7s stage before the semi-finals.
The always anticipated match against Pakistan will be on October 10 in Johannesburg, followed by a match against Afghanistan in Tshwane on October 14. India then face a qualifier from the Super Series on October 17 in Bloemfontein and their final match of the group stage will be against Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls on October 24.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Thursday, 7 October
|India vs Australia
|Cape Town
|Sunday, 10 October
|India vs Pakistan
|Johannesburg
|Thursday, 14 October
|India vs Afghanistan
|Tshwane
|Sunday, 17 October
|India vs Qualifier B
|Bloemfontein
|Sunday, 24 October
|Zimbabwe vs India
|Victoria Falls
India currently stand atop of the men’s ODI team rankings and finished runners-up in the last World Cup held at home in 2023. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue had a flawless run to the final before falling to Australia, who clinched their record-extending sixth World Cup title. India, however, claimed the Champions Trophy title last year in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final.
The captaincy reins have changed since then, with Shubman Gill taking over the leadership role from Rohit in mid-2025. India’s ODI record has remained a mixed bag since, losing to Australia and England away while suffering a series defeat to New Zealand at home in January 2026.
The ODI team is currently in action, having clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead over the West Indies in a three-match series. On Wednesday, Gill led India to their highest-ever run chase (406) in Guwahati, finishing unbeaten with a career-best 223 not out.
India are scheduled to play 11 ODIs in the current FTP (Future Tours Program) against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe by January 2027.
Under the revised Cricket World Cup structure, the tournament will begin with a new “Super Series” involving the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th in qualification. These three teams will compete in a round-robin format, with only the winner advancing to the next stage. The successful team will then join the remaining 11 qualified nations in the second phase, where two groups of six teams will contest 30 matches. The top three teams from each group, along with the next highest-placed team across both groups, will qualify for the newly introduced Super 7 stage.
The Super 7 will see all seven qualifying teams play each other in a single round-robin league comprising 21 matches. The top four teams will progress to the semifinals, with the first-placed side facing the fourth-ranked team and the second-placed side meeting the third-ranked team. The winners will advance to the final.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.