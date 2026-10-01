India ODI World Cup Schedule: IND to face Australia in 2023 final re-match to start off campaign

India are set to open their 2027 ODI World Cup campaign in South Africa against Australia on October 7 next year, in a rematch of the 2023 final, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule in Cape Town on Thursday, a year out from the quadrennial event. The tournament itself starts on October 2.

The 14th edition of the Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

India will be part of Group A, beginning their campaign in the second round of the tournament, involving 12 teams across two groups. India are grouped alongside Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, Zimbabwe and a qualifier from the Super Series in this stage of the event. India will need to finish in the top three of their group to proceed to the Super 7s stage before the semi-finals.