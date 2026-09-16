India squads for WI series: Rohit, Virat return, Nabi & Dhir get maiden call-ups

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India have announced their 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the side after a two-month break.
Despite speculation over his future in the format turning rife during India’s tour to England in July, Rohit has retained his spot in the top-order alongside captain Shubman Gill and Kohli. After scoring 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs in England, Rohit turned up with a massive 137 in a steep 388-run chase at Lord’s in the series decider, albeit in a losing cause.
Rookie all-rounder Naman Dhir along with pacer Auqib Nabi got their maiden call-ups in the ODI team while Nitish Kumar Reddy was pulled out from the from Asian Games squad to slot him for the ODI series. Veteran allrounder Ravindra Jadeja also called up for the 50-over matches.
Varun Chakaravarthy was officially ruled out of the Asian Games as well as the one-off T20I vs Japan owing to a side strain with Vipraj Nigam named as his replacement.
India will incorporate a bunch of makeshift arrangements, with several white-ball stars set to fly to participate in India’s Asian Games T20I cricket campaign during the Windies home series. While head coach Gautam Gambhir will oversee the ODI unit, BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman will travel with the T20I side to Japan.
The three ODIs will be played in Thiruvananthapuram (September 27), Guwahati (September 30), and New Chandigarh (October 3).
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who could not find a place in India’s white-ball setup, will be leading the rest of India team in the Irani Cup. Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also not selected for the India sides and is scheduled to make his return to competitive cricket after more than four months. against Australia A in Puducherry, on October 6, 9 and 11, subject to fitness clearance.
India ODI squad for West Indies series:
Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
India T20I squad for West Indies series:
Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
|No.
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|27-Sep-26
|2:00 PM
|1st ODI
|
Trivandrum
|2
|30-Sep-26
|2:00 PM
|2nd ODI
|Guwahati
|3
|03-Oct-26
|2:00 PM
|3rd ODI
|
New Chandigarh
|4
|06-Oct-26
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Lucknow
|5
|09-Oct-26
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Ranchi
|6
|11-Oct-26
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Indore
|7
|14-Oct-26
|7:00 PM
|4th T20I
|Hyderabad
|8
|17-Oct-26
|7:00 PM
|5th T20I
|Bengaluru
Rest of India squad for Irani Cup
Rishabh Pant [C, WK], Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan [VC], Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal [WK], Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.