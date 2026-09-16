India squads for WI series: Rohit, Virat return, Nabi & Dhir get maiden call-ups

India have announced their 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the side after a two-month break.

Despite speculation over his future in the format turning rife during India’s tour to England in July, Rohit has retained his spot in the top-order alongside captain Shubman Gill and Kohli. After scoring 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs in England, Rohit turned up with a massive 137 in a steep 388-run chase at Lord’s in the series decider, albeit in a losing cause.

Rookie all-rounder Naman Dhir along with pacer Auqib Nabi got their maiden call-ups in the ODI team while Nitish Kumar Reddy was pulled out from the from Asian Games squad to slot him for the ODI series. Veteran allrounder Ravindra Jadeja also called up for the 50-over matches.