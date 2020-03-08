India ODI Squad for South Africa Series 2020: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan return

India will be playing three ODIs against South Africa in March 2020. (Twitter/BCCI) India will be playing three ODIs against South Africa in March 2020. (Twitter/BCCI)

India ODI Squad, Players List for South Africa Series 2020: The BCCI on Sunday announced the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting from March 12.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been out from the national team for a significant period due to a back injury, has been included in the 15-man squad. Shikhar Dhawan is another player who’ll be making a comeback to the national side.

Rohit Sharma continues to miss out because of a calf injury. Mohammed Shami also finds no place in the ODI team, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to the side.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

Hardik Pandya has proved he is ready for top-flight cricket in the DY Patil T20 tournament, rattling off scores of 46, 105, 38 and 158* over the past week. His first hundred in the tournament had come off 37 balls and the second off 39 balls. Shivam Dube has been dropped as Pandya returns to the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has recovered from a hernia operation, has also made his return to the ODI squad for the first time since being ruled out of the West Indies series last year.

The ODI series between India and South Africa will start from March 12 with a match in Dharamshala. The second and third ODI fixtures of the series will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18.

South Africa had announced their squad for the ODI series on Saturday.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

