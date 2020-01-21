Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

India ODI Squad for New Zealand Series 2020: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out; Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson in

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2020 Squad, Team, Players List: The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the Indian ODI team for the upcoming New Zealand series.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 21, 2020 9:27:43 pm
India ODI Squad, Players List for New Zealand Series 2020: The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the Indian ODI team for the upcoming New Zealand series.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19th January 2020.

An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.

The Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement in the T20I series and Prithvi Shaw for the ODI series.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

Rohit Sharma’s 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
