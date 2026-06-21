India ODI squad for England tour: Rohit in, Jaiswal dropped; Kohli, Bumrah return

India ODI squad for England tour: India named their ODI squad for the upcoming tour to England on Sunday, with senior heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both being part of the squad for the first time since January.

Kohli, who sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad last month, will be available for the series only after obtaining the necessary fitness clearance, the BCCI announced in its statement.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the series after failing to regain fitness from the injury sustained during the IPL season with the Mumbai Indians.

Jaiswal out despite hundred

Rohit’s spot came under scrutiny after a sub-par series against Afghanistan, with scores of 14, 48, and 79 in the last match in Chennai on Saturday. However, concerns over his spot had swirled after captain Shubman Gill remained non-committal about his opening partner. Despite left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal impressing with his second ODI century against Afghanistan in Chennai, the Mumbaikar has been omitted from the side upon Kohli’s return.