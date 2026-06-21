India ODI squad for England tour: Rohit in, Jaiswal dropped; Kohli, Bumrah return

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India ODI squad for England tour: India named their ODI squad for the upcoming tour to England on Sunday, with senior heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both being part of the squad for the first time since January.
Kohli, who sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad last month, will be available for the series only after obtaining the necessary fitness clearance, the BCCI announced in its statement.
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the series after failing to regain fitness from the injury sustained during the IPL season with the Mumbai Indians.
Rohit’s spot came under scrutiny after a sub-par series against Afghanistan, with scores of 14, 48, and 79 in the last match in Chennai on Saturday. However, concerns over his spot had swirled after captain Shubman Gill remained non-committal about his opening partner. Despite left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal impressing with his second ODI century against Afghanistan in Chennai, the Mumbaikar has been omitted from the side upon Kohli’s return.
“I mean, it is a good kind of headache having all the players that are performing and I think the squad will be announced tomorrow or the next couple of days. So, we will see the squad and then we will have the best XI to put out anyway. I mean, we will see where everyone’s fitness is. If everyone is fit, like I said, we will see who is in the squad and based on the squad, we will try to make the best XI possible,” Gill said.
Seam spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will also mark his return for his first national assignment since the IPL 2026 season. The upcoming series will be the first time Bumrah has featured in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, nearly three years ago.
While Mohammed Siraj has been notably omitted from the side, India have retained a crop of the seamers that featured in the ODI series against Afghanistan, including Prasidh Krisham, Harshit Rana, Gurnoor Brar and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.
India’s white-ball tour to Europe will begin with two T20Is in Ireland before featuring in five T20Is and three ODIs.
The 50-over leg will begin on July 14 Edgbaston with subsequent matches in Cardiff (July 16) and Lord’s (July 19).
India ODI squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.
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