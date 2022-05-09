‘India not our enemy’: Danish Kaneria hits back at Shahid Afridi over his ‘religious sentiments’ remarks

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has accused Shahid Afridi of instigating people in the name of religion.

“India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel,” tweeted Kaneria on Monday. The spinner has bagged 261 wickets in 61 Test matches for Pakistan.

“When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed,” he added.

It all started when Kaneria in one of his interviews revealed that Shahid Afridi forced him to convert to Islam.

“Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket,” Kanera had told Zee News.

A couple of days later, Shahih Afridi responded strongly to Kaneria’s accusation.

“If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments. And the person saying all this, look at his own character,” Afridi was quoted by the news.com.pk.

Afridi also slammed Kaneria for defaming the country’s name in the spot-fixing, which ended his career. Kaneria is facing a ban for his involvement in a spot-fixing case.

“He is accusing me to get cheap fame and make money. Everyone knows about his character.”

“Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years,” said Afridi.